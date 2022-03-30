‘Shark Tank India’ may have ended, but the panel of entertaining judges on the reality show have become an inspiration for millions of young entrepreneurs in the country. While Ashneer Grover’s ugly spat with his co-founded firm BharatPe’s board grabbed everyone’s attention, boAt co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta recently announced his new journey as a LinkedIn influencer on the concerned platform.

Taking to LinkedIn, Gupta penned an inspirational note where he explained why he used to wear the same boAt logo t-shirt everywhere in the initial days. Highlighting Steve Jobs’ strategy ‘it helps save time’, Gupta wrote, “I used to wear it for branding: put a larger than life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/ airports etc. It had the best ROI ever, given that I had no budgets to actually advertise the brand initially.”

Furthermore, the boAt co-founder and CMO continued, “It is important to have an eye for frugality – easily accessible resources with great ROI,” as he shared a piece of advice for young entrepreneurs. “Never shy away from using resources like social media platforms well, like I used Linkedin; from finding investors to marketing the brand to corporate hiring for boAt Lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, the popular entrepreneur recently recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ moment on social media as he stepped out of a chopper. While the post spread like wildfire on various social platforms, Gupta ended up becoming the topic of conversation on the internet. Check out his post here:

On the other hand, Aman Gupta and ‘Shark Tank India’ co-judge Namita Thapar, in a recent conversation with Tanmay Bhatt, Sahil Shah and Rohan Joshi, had revealed that all the judges were asked to wear the same outfit for many days. Watch the entire conversation here:

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta Reveals How Steve Jobs' Strategy Helped Him Build His Brand