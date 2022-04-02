'Shark Tank India': When Shark Namita Thapar Took A Dig On The Contestants' Valuation; Watch Video

The sharks of the Shark Tank India season 1, that premiered from December 20, 2021 till February 4, 2022, became a social media sensation overnight and they are still making the headlines for the dialogues or one-liners used by them during the show. Shark Namita Thapar who is the director of the Emcure Pharmaceuticals, was one of the most sensitive and polite amongst the seven sharks.

In an episode of the Shark Tank India season 1, Namita criticised the co-founders of a company named Store My Goods as she commented that the valuation of the contestant increases when they come to Shark Tank India. She said that “Shark Tank India mein aake valuation badh jaata hai ”.

The three contestants named Sajid Khan, Swati Gupta and Sudeep Gupta pitched their company Store My Goods and asked for Rs 1 crore against 1.75 percent of their company’s equity, which is around Rs 60 crore valuation. However, when the sharks asked them about any other investments, they said that earlier they had closed a round of funding at Rs 30 crore valuation. The co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Shark Vineeta Singh replied to it “This is happening a lot”.

In the special episode of the Shark Tank India that premiered on February 11, Shark Namita Thapar, a.k.a “Pharma Queen”, said that she takes the people’s reaction on “yaha meri expertise nahi hai” comment very positively and added that “ jaha expertise nahi hai, waha nahi hai”.

