'Shark Tank India': Vineeta Singh's Reply To Kapil Sharma's 'Sugar Cosmetics' Query Is Sure To Leave You Impressed

The first season of ‘Shark Tank India’ which premiered on SonyLIV in December last year, may have ended earlier this year, but the show continues to trend on various social platforms. While the panel of judges/sharks on the show entertained everyone with their humorous banters and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs, the internet continues to come up with unmissable memes and jokes even today. And one joke that continues to find newer ways of returning on the internet is about shark/judge Vineeta Singh’s cosmetics brand name ‘Sugar’.

During her visit on The Kapil Sharma show, the popular host-comedian even quizzed her about her decision to name her brand ‘Sugar’ and if there’s an alternative for the ones suffering from diabetes. Responding to Kapil’s question, Vineeta revealed that she had recently received a mail asking her why she didn’t name her brand ‘chai patti or dhudh’. Furthermore, she continued, “Ye jo sugar rush milta hai aapko make-up laga ke, without calories, toh aapko agar sugar hai, tho bhi aap Sugar pehen sakte hain.”

While Vineeta’s answer left Kapil and the other ‘Shark Tank India’ judges impressed, it surely served as a befitting reply to all the memes and jokes making rounds on the internet as well. Watch the video here:

Apart from Vineeta, the first season of ‘Shark Tank India’ also featured other successful entrepreneurs like Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (Co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) as an integral part of the judges’ panel.

