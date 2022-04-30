'Shark Tank India': Vineeta Singh Opens Up About Her First Business Idea; Says 'Never Saw The Light Of The Day'

Despite the plethora of web series and movies available on various online streaming platforms, Sony LIV’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, that premiered last year in December, ended up garnering a lot of attention, thanks to its format, participants and judges. While the sharks/judges have gone on to become common names in Indian households, Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh last post on LinkedIn has gone viral and gained everyone’s attention.

Talking about her early struggles, Vineeta revealed that Sugar Cosmetics wasn’t her first idea as she wanted to enter the lingerie market but her ‘business plan never saw the light of day’. “Yes, it’s tough to build something. It is just a little bit tougher if you’re building for women, with women as a woman. There are fewer role models and representation truly matters in shaping our ambitions,” she wrote.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal Hilariously Reacts To Copycat Anupam Mittal; Watch

Furthermore, in the detailed post on LinkedIn Vineeta continued, “It doesn’t matter whether that’s what you face while pushing for excellence in your career, building a startup or surviving work-life balance – the struggle is real.” While Vineeta efforts and determination helped her overcome problems, her recent stint on Sony’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ made her quite popular on social media.

Apart from Vineeta, the reality show’s panel of judges also included other successful entrepreneurs like Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal.

On the other hand, Sony recently announced the second season of the popular reality show. Taking to Instagram, Sony shared a video announcing the next season of ‘Shark Tank India’ and wrote, “Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business!” Read more details here.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: When Shark Namita Thapar Took A Dig On The Contestants’ Valuation; Watch Video

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India': Vineeta Singh Opens Up About Her First Business Idea; Says 'Never Saw The Light Of The Day'