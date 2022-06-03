'Shark Tank India': Vineeta Singh-Ghazal Alagh Show Off Their Dancing Skills On Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma'; Actress Reacts

Just hours after Boat co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta aced the Jiggle Jiggle’ dance trend and impressed his followers with his dance moves, successful entrepreneurs and ‘Shark Tank India’ co-judges Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh have also joined the bandwagon and showed off their dancing skills on social media.

Vineeta and Ghazal, who are currently in Kolkata attending an event together, teamed up with entrepreneur Ayushi Gudwani for a girls night and had a blast grooving to Shilpa Shetty’s popular track ‘Nikamma’. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ghazal wrote, “Jab mil baithe teen yaar. We had to have fun and what better way than to dance to the song from our favorite @theshilpashetty.” While the post was flooded with several positive comments, Shilpa Shetty too commented: “Wah wah kya baat hai @ghazalalagh @vineetasng @ayushi.gudwani”

While Sony is all set to return with the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ soon, reports of the successful entrepreneurs returning as judges once again have been making rounds on the internet. Apart from Vineeta, Ghazal and Aman, the panel of judges on the reality show also included Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal.

On the other hand, ‘Shark Tank India’ fans have also been talking about Ashneer Grover, who is currently enjoying some time off in California with his family. While the BharatPe co-founder recently shared a photo with a new SUV and talked about how he enjoyed riding the mean machine, fans are wondering if the success entrepreneur has added another vehicle to his garage. Read more about it here.

Cover Image: Instagram

