'Shark Tank India': Vineeta Singh Calls Anupam Mittal 'Original Celebrity' And Their Banter Will Leave You Floored

With the makers of ‘Shark Tank India’ all set to return with another season of the popular reality show, fans have been busy sharing their excitement on social media. And amidst all the chaos, the reality show judges Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal’s latest joint interview has grabbed everyone’s attention.

While Vineeta and Anupam’s fun banter is sure to keep you on the edge of your seats, the former showered the Shaadi.com founder with praise. “He is the original celebrity, do you know he has already done movies. We are watching him and learning that this is how we have to act when the camera is on,” Vineeta told YouTuber Suhani Shah during their conversation on the latter’s show That’s My Job.

SEE ALSO: Vineeta Singh Tries To Copy Anupam Mittal’s Baritone Voice In ‘Shark Tank India’, Find Out What He Said

The successful entrepreneurs (Vineeta and Anupam), who were joined by Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Ghazal Alagh, on the first season of the reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, are reported to reunite for the second season which is expected to go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, Ashneer’s recent revelation about his IIM days surprised all ‘Shark Tank India’ fans as told that he exchanged flirtatious glances with Vineeta, (the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), who was his junior. “Vineeta was my junior in IIM; we never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances,” Grover said during his speech at the Lovely Professional University. Read more about it here.

With Sony confirming the second season of their popular reality show, ‘Shark Tank India’ fans have been pretty excited to know more details about the upcoming new season.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: Vineeta Singh Opens Up About Her First Business Idea; Says ‘Never Saw The Light Of The Day’

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India': Vineeta Singh Calls Anupam Mittal 'Original Celebrity' And Their Banter Will Leave You Floored