'Shark Tank India': Namita Thapar Shares A Valuable Advice On Leadership; Says “Most Important Traits Of A Leader…”

Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, who gained immense fame post her stint on Sony’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, recently shared an interesting thought on leadership and the much-needed trait to become a successful leader. Well, that wasn’t all as Namita shared her opinion on herd mentality and how the culture of ‘accept and adapt’ affected successful leaders.

Taking to Twitter, Namita wrote, “Culture of dissent unleashes creativity and innovation. Yes, men and women, herd mentality kills it. I have seen good leaders who get told often that they are wrong… they think, accept and adapt.” She continued, “One of the most important traits of a leader – encourage team to express contrary views!”

Culture of dissent unleashes creativity & innovation. Yes men & women, herd mentality kills it. I have seen good leaders who get told often that they are wrong..they think, accept & adapt. One of the most important traits of a leader – encourage team to express contrary views ! — Namita (@namitathapar) June 17, 2022

SEE ALSO: Chetan Bhagat Thinks ‘Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal Is Hardly Shark Like In Real Life; Here’s Why

While many Twitter users agreed with the successful entrepreneur and appreciated her point of view, a few pointed out that herd mentality has become a common attribute in many workplaces as not all leaders share the same views as her.

Earlier this month, Namita had shared a post talking about long working hours was ‘no badge of honour’ while highlighting the importance of work and life balance. “Stop wearing ‘ I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour, let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit & more productive generation next that get quality time & involvement from both parents,” Namita had tweeted.

Stop wearing ‘ I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour, let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit & more productive generation next that get quality time & involvement from both parents. — Namita (@namitathapar) June 10, 2022

While Sony is all set to return with the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ post the phenomenal success of season one, Namita Thapar along with other sharks/judges: Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta, are also reported to return on the small screen soon.

SEE ALSO: As Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta Bags Super Stylish Businessperson Award, The Internet Goes, ‘Guptaji Ka Ladka Rocks’

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India': Namita Thapar Shares A Valuable Advice On Leadership; Says "Most Important Traits Of A Leader..."