'Shark Tank India': Namita Thapar Confesses Investing In A Start-Up Founder Who Chose Ashneer Grover's Offer

The first season of the desi-version of US reality TV show ‘Shark Tank’ may have ended earlier this year but conversations related to the show and its entertaining panel of judges continue to make rounds on the internet. And with these sharks sharing interesting anecdotes from the reality show during interviews, their comments have gone on to grab everyone’s attention.

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) and Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), recently shared their ‘Shark Tank India’ experience with well-known comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Sahil Shah and Rohan Joshi and ended up revealing interesting facts about the show and its contestants.

SEE ALSO: Namita Thapar Reveals Investing Rs 10 Crore In 25 Companies On ‘Shark Tank India’; Regrets Not Supporting This

During the interaction, the hosts reminded Namita and Aman of losing a collaborative investment opportunity to Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe. And that’s when Namita revealed investing in TagZ Foods, a healthy snack brand. Talking about it her decision, the successful entrepreneur stated that she was so impressed with their idea that she approached them after their appearance on the show and offered another investment deal.

While Ashneer managed to win over the budding entrepreneurs on the reality show, Namita continued to make smart decisions off the show as well. Watch Namita’s confession here:

‘Shark Tank India’ season one ended up receiving mixed reviews from critics, but it definitely continues to trend on social media even today. And apart from Namita, Ashneer and Aman, the panel of judges on the reality show also included Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth), Vineeta Singh (founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart).

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: When A Contestant Reminded Judge Namita Thapar Of Filmmaker Rohit Shetty – Watch

Cover artwork: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India': Namita Thapar Confesses Investing In A Start-Up Founder Who Chose Ashneer Grover's Offer