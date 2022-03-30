'Shark Tank India': Namita Thapar Confesses Googling Hindi Words Used By Ashneer Grover And Anupam Mittal – Watch

Given the popularity of Sony LIV’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, the panel of entertaining judges on the show: Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal have become pretty popular on social media. While the first season ended early last month, the interesting concept of the reality show that provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs to expand their business and seek financial support for their ideas managed to strike a chord with the desi audience.

While ‘Shark Tank India’ continues to trend even today, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals – Namita Thapar’s confession about googling the meaning of a few Hindi words used on the show by co-judges Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal has grabbed everyone’s attention. During the interaction with renowned comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Sahil Shah and Rohan Joshi, Namita even thanked Grover and Mittal for improving her Hindi, co-judge Aman Gupta (also a part of the conversation) instantly highlighted the words ‘Tehzeeb’ and ‘Doglapan’, leaving everyone in splits. Watch the entire conversation here:

During the same conversation, Namita and Aman even revealed that they had to wear the same outfit for many days despite them offering the makers a proposal of wearing something from their own wardrobe.

Thapar, who claims to have invested approximately Rs 10 crore in multiple business ideas pitched on the show, also regretted not investing in Jugaadu Kamlesh’s idea on YourStory while sharing her ‘Shark Tank India’ journey. “I invested Rs 7 crore during the show and Rs 3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake,” Thapar wrote.

