'Shark Tank India': Jugaadu Kamlesh Opens Up About His Struggles And How His Passion Affected His Personal Life

Apart from striking a chord with the audience, the desi-version of ‘Shark Tank’ turned out to become one of the most talked-about reality shows on social media as well. While the sharks/judges have gone on to become common names in Indian households, one contestant who became an instant hit on social media is Jugaadu Kamlesh.

Not only did Kamlesh impress Peyush Bansal, the CEO and co-founder of Lenskart, but he even earned a lot of accolades from other sharks/judges as well. But in a recent interaction with BBC News, the young entrepreneur opened up about his struggles and how his passion for innovation affected his personal life.

Talking about his early battles, Kamlesh revealed that people used to laugh and dart several questions related to his work, and when someone agreed to marry him, they started teasing her and quizzed her about her decision to marry a farmer.

During the conversation, Kamlesh even highlighted the fact everyone would praise you after to earn a name for yourself but there’s barely anyone who would support and stand by you in your initial struggle phase. Watch the entire conversation here:

Jugaadu Kamlesh, who received an investment of Rs 10 lakh for 40% equity from Peyush Bansal on the reality show, also got an additional loan of Rs 20 lakh with zero interest. And with the Lenskart head-honcho guiding the young entrepreneur, the two have already improved the existing product, but in an Instagram post shared last month, Bansal highlighted the new concerns that they face now.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar confessed that she regretted not investing in Jugaadu Kamlesh’s idea. Talking about her investments, Namita claimed that she has invested Rs 10 crore in nearly 25 businesses pitched on the show. Read more about it here: Namita Thapar Reveals Investing Rs 10 Crore In 25 Companies On ‘Shark Tank India’; Regrets Not Supporting This

