'Shark Tank India' Judges Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal & Aman Gupta Reunite Ahead Of Season 2; Watch

After the phenomenal success of the first season, Sony is all set to return with the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’. But what has grabbed everyone’s attention now is Vineeta Singh’s latest Instagram post, where she shared a glimpse of her reunion with the other reality show judges: Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta.

While Bansal hosted a grand birthday bash for his son Ivaan, the event served as a good opportunity for the Sharks to reunite and have a gala time together. Sharing a montage of Instagram, Vineeta shared a glimpse of their ‘epic reunion’ while penning a missing note for Anupam Mittal, who was the only Shark missing at the party.

While the Sharks attended the bash with their families, it surely turned out to be a pretty exciting and fun-filled weekend for these successful entrepreneurs. Apart from Vineeta, even Ashneer Grover shared a couple of photos from the birthday bash and expressed his excitement on catching up with fellow Sharks. Check out his post here:

With fans already excited with Sony’s announcement of returning with the second season of the popular reality show soon, it’ll be interesting to see if these successful entrepreneurs return on the ‘Shark Tank India’ once again. While the return of Sharks from season one isn’t confirmed yet, Sony did share registration details for budding entrepreneur on their official social media handle. Read more details here.

Cover Image: Instagram

