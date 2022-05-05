'Shark Tank India' Judge Ashneer Grover Denies Earning Rs 10 Lakhs Per Episode; Says 'Didn't Make Any Money'

With Sony all set to return with the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’, fans have been pretty busy sharing their excitement on social media. But what has left them all stunned is season one judge Ashneer Grover latest statement which claims that the panel of judges didn’t earn a single penny from the reality show. Yes, you heard it right. Refuting all reports of minting Rs 10 lakhs per episode, Grover, who recently delivered a lecture at the Lovely Professional University said, “None of us made any money from the show.”

Sharing interesting details about the reality show, Grover continued, “The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show,” as per Indian Express. The article also quoted the former BharatPe managing director also revealing that the makers had convinced all the judges to spend Rs 10 crore each, to which they all had agreed. “We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours,” Grover added.

While Grover’s shocking statement has left ‘Shark Tank India’ fans stunned, they are now wondering if the second season would feature see any shark/judge from season one returning.

Apart from Ashneer Grover, the first season of ‘Shark Tank India’ featured a couple of more successful entrepreneurs like Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Vineeta Singh (founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder of Lenskart).

