'Shark Tank India' Judge Aman Gupta Surprises Young Visually Impaired Contestant With An Unique Scholarship

The first season of Sony’s popular reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ may have ended, but the panel of judges and contestants continue to make headlines. And the recent one to grab everyone’s attention is boAt CMO and Co-founder Aman Gupta, who teamed up with his team and gifted an 11-year-old visually impaired ‘Shark Tank India’ contestant, Prathamesh Sinha, with a ‘unique scholarship’.

While Aman and the entire team of boAt welcomed the young talent to their head office in New Delhi, Prathamesh, also a motivational speaker, impressed everyone by sharing his desire to excel and love for boAt products. Taking to Instagram, Aman shared the video and captioned it, “Celebrating the one who brings a smile to millions of faces! Join us in our efforts to bring a smile to his face. Our initiative to award him a unique scholarship aims at ensuring that he gets the quality education that he deserves.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: Anupam Mittal Shares His Opinion On The Desi-Version Being Compared To ‘Shark Tank US’

The successful entrepreneur, who has become a common name in Indian households, thanks to ‘Shark Tank India’, along with his boAt will be helping Prathamesh with a ‘Special Needs Instructor’ as a part of his unique scholarship to get the education he deserves.

On the other hand, Sony recently announced the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ by opening its door for budding entrepreneurs once again and sharing details about how one can register themselves. Sony posted an interesting video on social media and wrote, “Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business!”

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’ Season 2 Isn’t Even Here Yet And Twitter Is Already Hyped; Here’s Proof

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India' Judge Aman Gupta Surprises Young Visually Impaired Contestant With An Unique Scholarship