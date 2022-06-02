'Shark Tank India' Judge Aman Gupta Impresses Fans With His Dance Moves As He Aces 'Jiggle Jiggle' Dance Trend – Watch

Boat co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta emerged as one of the favourite sharks/judges on Sony’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’. While his fun banters with other judges and contestant won over the audience, the successful entrepreneur is currently acing the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance trend with his daughter Adaa.

Taking to Instagram, Gupta shared a video of him grooving to the popular tune while showing off his dance moves, fans were quick to shower the father-daughter duo with praise. Meanwhile, Gupta shared the video with an adorable caption which read as “When Adaa wants you to do something that’s tending, I can’t say no anyways to her.”

While Aman aces the ongoing trend with flying colours, his doting father act has been winning over the internet. Joining the bandwagon of fans on social media, TV actor Archana Puran Singh also left a sweet comment on the Boat co-founder’s post, who currently seems to be enjoying a hilly-vacation with his family.

Meanwhile, a few weeks earlier, Aman had teamed up with a bunch of popular content creators like Dipraj Jadhav, Ruhee Dosani, Vrushali Jawale and others and grooved to Mayur Jumani’s song ‘Hum Bhi Bana Lenge’ inspired by the Boat CMO’s popular one liner. Read more details about it here.

With Sony already announcing the second season of the reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, fans are eagerly waiting to know if Aman and other sharks/judges (Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh and Namita Thapar) from season one would return on the small screen once again.

