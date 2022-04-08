'Shark Tank India' Contestants Promote Their Brands Together In Viral Video; Internet Says 'United By Ashneer Grover’s Rant'

‘Shark Tank India’ contestants Niti Singhal and Rohit Warrier, who became popular post the first season of the reality show, after facing the wrath of judge Ashneer Grover, recently teamed up outside and promoted their respective brands in a new collaborative video.

While the video shared by Singhal on Instagram has gained momentum and gone viral on other social platforms as well, netizens have been pretty impressed seeing the two contestants not give up and promote their brands in a unique style. Meanwhile, several ‘Shark Tank India’ fans left unmissable comments like ‘Wahiyaat product entrepreneurs unite’, ‘Divided by pitches, United by Ashneer Grover’s rant’, and more.

Despite being mired in a couple of controversies, Ashneer Grover emerged as one of the most popular judges on ‘Shark Tank India’. Known for his animated reactions and entertaining banter with co-judges, Grover’s statements on the reality show even inspired a string of memes online.

In an interesting turn of events, Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover had donned an outfit designed by Niti Singhal when she accompanied her husband on Kapil Sharma’s popular talk show. When quizzed about the incident, Grover, in a conversation with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah made a sarcastic comment and said, “Clearly, my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me.” Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Warrier has taken several digs at the successful entrepreneur, whose ongoing war of words with ‘BharatPe’ board members has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Commenting on the fintech firms’ poor performance, Grover tweeted, “Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai !’ Ab Nani yaad aayegi – markets are the ultimate test & truth.”

Read more about it here: “Ab Nani Yaad Aegi”, Ashneer Grover Takes A Dig At BharatPe CEO And Chairman Over Quarter One Degrowth

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India' Contestants Promote Their Brands Together In Viral Video; Internet Says 'United By Ashneer Grover’s Rant'