'Shark Tank India' Contestant Shares Positive Customer Reviews Of His Product Called 'Wahiyat' By Ashneer Grover – Watch

The first season of ‘Shark Tank India’ may have concluded in February, but the show continues to drive several conversations on social media. While Ashneer Grover’s comment about ‘regretting’ investing in Sippline founder Rohit Warrier’s product has gone viral on the internet, the latter has responded with a new social media post mocking the judges of the reality show by sharing a glimpse of positive customer reviews on social media.

While Rohit’s ‘glass ka mask’ product was termed as ‘wahiyat’ by Grover on ‘Shark Tank India’, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta burst into laughter post the BharatPe co-founder’s comments. And as the Sippline founder’s portable glass attachment failed to get any investment from judges/sharks, Rohit used the footage from the show to come up with an interesting video featuring his customers’ reviews. Check out Rohit’s latest post here:

Rohit, who has mocked ‘Shark Tank India’ judges Grover and Gupta in the past, has been receiving a good response on social media. The Sippline founder’s creativity also won over the audience when he shared a video featuring Vineeta Singh’s comment to promote his brand. Read more here: After Ashneer Grover, Sippline Founder Uses ‘Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh’s Comment To Promote His Brand – Watch

Apart from Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta, the reality show which premiered on SonyLIV in December last year also featured Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth), Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) and Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart).

While the first season of the reality show has already concluded, fans have been taking to social media to share the changes that they would like the makers to incorporate in the next season. Read here: ‘Shark Tank India’ Fans Already Have Season 2 Questions And Theories

