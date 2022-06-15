'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover's 40th Birthday Celebrations Turn Sour As His 'Third Unicorn' Plan Receives Flak Online

With Sony all set to return with the second season of one of its most loved reality show, Shark Tank India, fans have been busy sharing theories to make the show more interesting. Amid all these chaos online, the sharks/judges contninues to enjoy some time off with their family before they resume their hectic schedule again. And the one, who has been giving us all major vacay goals is BharatPe co-founder and former MD Ashneer Grover.

While the successful entrepreneur, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, headed to London after enjoying some quality time in California with family, announced his next venture ‘Third Unicorn’ online. Taking to Twitter, Grover wrote, “Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn!!”

Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn !! pic.twitter.com/wb7ZQe41FY — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) June 14, 2022

But seems like his controversial exit from BharatPe and ongoing battle of words its board of members, has left the internet doubtful about his next venture. And these comments posted by Twitter users are proof:

Ab there se nahi hopayega, thu apna degree brabadh kar rahe ho, ye sab doglapan he — mahesh morem (@mahesh_morem) June 14, 2022

Future generations ko bhi ghusne do sectors mein

Meanwhile my mind : pic.twitter.com/yJtygnHjK8 — vikas saini (@vikas_saini_) June 14, 2022

For once, try to build a profitable and sustainable business, and stop chasing valuations. All you know how to do is burn cash and acquire customers, who will leave as soon as your company thinks of profitability because initially, you’ll spoil them with irresistible offers. — Shaurya Singh 🏴‍☠️👻 (@Shaurya477) June 14, 2022

Tujhse naa ho paayega…

Yeh sab chhod .. koi naukri dhundh — Nisha Guragain (@__Nishu) June 14, 2022

In addition to Grover, the panel of judges/sharks on Sony’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ also included Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal.

Meanwhile, Grover’s Instagram posts have also been grabbing a lot of attention as the entrepreneur has been busy sharing a glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle on the photos sharing platform. From enjoying topgolf to driving new mean machines on the streets of California, Grover has been leaving no stone unturned as he enjoys his time away from work like royalty.

