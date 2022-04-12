'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover Reveals How The Makers Of The Reality Show Selected The Judges' Panel

The Indian version of ‘Shark Tank’ turned out to be a masterstroke for SonyLIV. The first season which premiered in December last year, ended earlier this year, but engaging conversations related to the reality show continue to trend on various social platforms. And what’s gabbed everyone’s attention online is judge/shark Ashneer Grover’s statement about the channel reviewing nearly 300 potential founders to come onboard as a shark/judge and invest in pitches online.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Ashneer said that Sony had reached a firm, Venture Catalyst, with a list of approximately 300 potential founders. And as the latter was an investor in his co-founded fintech company, BharatPe, they eventually researched his background before reaching out to him. Watch the video here:

During the interaction, Grover also added that he even had a mock pitch with co-judge Aman Gupta at his place post which everyone just fitted in the right place. “Since I didn’t watch Shark Tank, I did not have the craze to be a part of Shark Tank India. But when I was told that investing was a part of it, I said yes to the show,” Grover told the host. Furthermore, he even added, “I also wanted to know who the other judges were because it was critical for me to sit with the right set of people.”

While Grover emerged as one of the toughest judge on the reality show, the panel of judges on ‘Shark Tank India’ even included Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Peyush Bansal (co-founder of Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

