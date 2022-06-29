'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover Reveals His Weight Loss Secret But The Internet Feels 'Ye Sab Doglapan Hai'

Former BharatPe managing director and co-founder Ashneer Grover, who emerged as one of the most intimidating judges/sharks on Sony’s reality TV show ‘Shark Tank India’ seems to be enjoying his time off. But the successful entrepreneur seems to be taking healthy measures as well as he starts his fitness journey. And sharing his weight loss secret on social media, Grover in his latest post wrote, “Losing inches and kilos! Eating healthy and walking miles.”

However, Grover’s post was welcomed with mixed reactions as many ‘Shark Tank India’ fans appreciated his efforts while others called it all ‘doglapan’. But that wasn’t all as comments continue to pour as netizens witnessed Grover’s Jordon slip-ons. Comments like ‘Ameeri dekh rhe ho, walk krne ke liye Switzerland chale gaye Sb doglapan hai’, ‘Sir healthy wealthy..yeh sab doglapan hai’, ‘Did Malaika Arora inspire you?’ and many more flooded the comments section.

SEE ALSO: ‘Every Weekend, New Car?’: Ashneer Grover Poses With A New SUV; ‘Shark Tank India Fans Smell Some ‘Dogalapan’

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur recently shared a series of photos with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and they bumped in Paris. The former even penned a sweet birthday post for Arjun, who responded back with an unmissable thank you comment. “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu??? Photo post karli aur wish bhi kar diya yeh to doglapan nahi achi baat hai. thanks fr the wishes my man,” Arjun commented on Grover’s post.

On the other hand, Sony recently announced the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’, leaving the desi-audience pretty excited. And with reports of Grover and other judges/sharks (Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta) reuniting and returning soon, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season to go on floors soon.

SEE ALSO: Ashneer Grover Is Living Life King Size In California And YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani’s Reaction Is Proof

Cover Image: Instagram

