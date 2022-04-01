'Shark Tank India': Ashneer Grover And Rannvijay Singha's Reunion Leaves Fans Amazed; Ask 'Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu'

One of the most popular ‘Shark Tank India’ judge, Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, whose ongoing spat with the fintech film’s board continues to grab everyone’s attention, recently shared a series of photos with the reality show host Rannvijay Singha. While the successful entrepreneur hosted the Rannvijay at his place, Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover also joined the ‘Shark Tank India’ duo and posed for pictures.

Grover, who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Great to catch up @rannvijaysingha as always. Super cool of you to come over and lounge casually at home! Here’s to doing new and different things now!!”

While fans seemed pretty amazed to see Ashneer and Rannvijay hanging out together, the former’s caption also left many wondering if the two are working on a new project together. From ‘bhai kya kar raha hai tu‘ to ‘season 2 on the cards‘, Ashneer’s comment section was flooded with witty one-liners, with a few Instagram users also wondering if the BharatPe founder is heading to ‘Roadies’ next.

Earlier this week, Ashneer shared a collage of meme featuring ‘Shark Tank India’ co-judges Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal, who were seen examining Grover’s Rs 10 crore dining table. Read more about it here:

‘Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal Hilariously Check Out Ashneer Grover’s Rs 10 Crore Table; See Pics

Apart from Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover, the popular reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ panel of judges even included successful entrepreneurs like Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

