'Shark Tank India': Anupam Mittal Shares His Opinion On The Desi-Version Being Compared To 'Shark Tank US' – Watch

Sony Liv’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ which premiered in December last year, turned out to become one of the most-talked-about shows on social media. Despite mixed reviews, the reality show’s popularity, an entertaining panel of judges and interesting pitches by entrepreneurs managed to win over the audience. But a section of netizens comparing the desi-version with the original Shark Tank US caught judge Anupam Mittal’s attention.

Talking about the comparison between both the version of the reality show, the founder of Shaadi.com, in a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, gave an example of Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and asked why don’t people compare Big B’s show with ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’.

Highlighting the importance of emotions in desi-television shows, Mittal said, “We are Indians, we have different emotions, so we will make our kind of show.” Watch the video here:

In the same interview, Mittal even talked about the time when his interaction with Big B left him nervous. Read about it here:

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal Recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s Reaction On His Joke That Left Him Nervous

In addition to Mittal, ‘Shark Tank India’ panel of judges even included Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Vineeta Singh (founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder of Lenskart).

Here are a few more interesting ‘Shark Tank India’ stories that you may like to read:

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal Hilariously Check Out Ashneer Grover’s Rs 10 Crore Table; See Pics

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta Reveal Why They Wore The Same Clothes For Days During The Show

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: Ashneer Grover Regrets Not Investing In Sippline Founder’s Idea; Reason Will Leave You In Splits – Watch

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India': Anupam Mittal Shares His Opinion On The Desi-Version Being Compared To 'Shark Tank US' - Watch