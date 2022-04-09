'Shark Tank India': Aman Gupta Reviews An Electric Motorcycle; Leaves Everyone In Splits With His 'Ironman' Comment – Watch

One of the most-loved judge/shark on SonyLIV’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India, Aman Gupta, has gone on to become a common name in Indian households, thanks to his quirky comments and Bollywood references on the show. The successful entrepreneur, who recently impressed everyone by recreating Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ iconic entrance scene in his own style, has once again become the talk of the town thanks to his love for movies.

A self confessed movie buff, the boAt co-founder and CMO once compared a product to Robert Downey Jr’s Ironman’s suit from Marvel movie and ended up leaving everyone (contestants and co-judges) in splits. When a group of aspiring entrepreneurs pitched their electric motorcyle called Motion Breeze on ‘Shark Tank India’, they instantly impressed many judges/sharks with their innovative product, and that’s Aman asked them if the bike can turn into an Ironman suit jokingly. Watch the fun banter here:

While the creators of Motion Breeze ended up securing a deal of Rs 30 lakhs for 6% equity from Ashneer Grover, Aman’s fun banter with Grover at the end of the clip also serves as a good LOL moment.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah and Tanmay Bhat, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar, revealed that they had to don the same outfits for a couple of days, in order to allow the makers the liberty of mixing the using the shoots as per their creativity.

Apart from Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta, the first season of ‘Shark Tank India’ which concluded in February also featured Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal as a part of the panel of judges.

