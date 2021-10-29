Shark hoover deals for November 2021: The best sales on the most popular vacuums

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted vacuum cleaner, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.

From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.

While they’re more affordable than some of the very high-end alternatives, Sharks still come at a premium cost. But savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had – it’s just a case of finding the best one.

Whether you’re after a corded or cordless, bagless, upright or handheld, we’ve scoured the UK’s biggest retailers to find you the best Shark hoover deals up for grabs right now.

A word of friendly advice – snap these offers up quickly, as they don’t stick around for long, and you might find that your chosen model sells out before you have a chance to hit “add to basket”.

The best Shark vacuum cleaner deals for November 2021 are:

Shark HZ500UKT: Was £269.99, now £194.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £194.99, Amazon.co.uk Shark ICZ160UK: Was £399.99, now £309.62, Amazon.co.uk

Was £399.99, now £309.62, Amazon.co.uk Shark IZ251UKT: Was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk Shark WV251UK: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £129.99, Sharkclean.co.uk Shark IZ201UKT: Was £379.99, now £279.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Was £379.99, now £279.99, Sharkclean.co.uk Shark NZ850UK: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk Shark NV602UKT: Was £269.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Shark HZ500UKT Amazon is a great destination to get your hands on a Shark hoover deal, but the discounts often rotate quickly, so keep your eyes peeled for any changes. Our current top pick is this vacuum cleaner, which has been designed to be able to bend to clean hard-to-reach areas. Plus, if you’re short on space, it folds down neatly for easy storage. Similarly to its other vacs, this corded device features anti-hair wrap technology, which removes embedded pet hair from soft furnishings and carpets. With a five-year guarantee, if your appliance breaks Shark will repair or replace it.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark ICZ160UK If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner, this is a great option. With 50-minutes of run time and the ability to tackle different floor types without stopping to switch heads, this is a surefire way to make cleaning your home a whole lot easier. It usually retails at £399.99, so you’ll be saving just under £90.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark IZ251UKT Another fantastic deal, this cleaner has an impressive 80-minute run time and will make light work of both your carpeted and hard floors. Don’t worry about those hard-to-reach spaces either, as it has a flexible stem that can also fold up for easy storage.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark WV251UK A handheld vacuum is a must-have item in any busy household, and with up to 16-minutes of run time per charge, this model is ideal for quick clean-ups. We featured a similar device in our round-up of the best handheld vacuums. This one looks sleek too, so it’ll stand up to being on display if you haven’t got much cupboard space. Right now you can save £50.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark IZ201UKT This cordless vacuum currently has £100 off. Designed for homes with pets, it has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up hair and glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping. It also has 40-minutes of run time and a flexible wand that bends so you don’t have to.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark NZ850UK Usually £349.99, there’s £100 to be saved on this vacuum cleaner. The upright model features the brands signature anti hair wrap technology, which makes it a great choice for anyone with long hair or four-legged friends. It also doubles up as a portable vacuum – separating the larger unit from the wand means it’s far easier to tackle flights of stairs, ceilings and other hard-to-reach spots such as under low-lying furniture.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark NV602UKT Save more than £90 off this upright Shark vacuum that’s suitable for carpets, hard floors, stairs and upholstery. In addition to the brand’s lift-away technology, which transforms it into a lightweight, portable gadget, the vacuum features an anti-allergen seal that captures and traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens.

