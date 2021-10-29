Shark Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on hoovers this year

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you can’t get much better than Shark.

Famed for its quality designs and being a favourite of cleaning guru Mrs Hinch, it’s worth waiting to see what the brand will be offering in its Black Friday sale.

Last year, there were amazing discounts on hoovers and steam cleaners across Shark’s own site, as well as at third-party retailers including Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners.

We’re hoping to see some of the brand’s bestselling dust-busters included in the deals this year.

Find out what we expect from the Shark Black Friday 2021 sale below.

Read more:

Does Shark take part in Black Friday?

Shark has not yet made it clear whether it’s taking part in this year’s Black Friday sales, but it has gotten heavily involved in previous years, and also takes part in other sale events. For this reason, it’s looking good for 2021.

The brand does actually offer regular discounts on its website, which can be found online now.

Does Shark take part in Cyber Monday?

Again, this is not something it has confirmed as of yet, but if it takes part in Black Friday (which we are fully expecting), it will likely also have Cyber Monday deals.

This will hopefully mean that Shark will have offers throughout the four-day-long weekend.

How much is Shark’s Black Friday discount?

Shark has not yet revealed how much it plans on discounting its items by.

In previous years, there have been major savings on the brand’s website – sometimes up to a third off.

Given that Shark also already has some huge discounts on offer, you can expect big things come Black Friday.

Where can you find the best Shark Black Friday deals?

While Shark’s own website is a great place to start, the brand is also stocked at a number of third-party retailers, which will also likely deliver competitive options.

For example, you may want to look on Amazon, Argos, or AO, all of which stock Shark hoovers and appliances.

What’s more, you can also shop for Shark at Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners, depending on what you are looking for specifically.

When is Shark’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

We do not yet know the exact date when Shark will launch its Black Friday bargains.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, and Cyber Monday is on Monday 29 November. It is expected that Shark’s deals will be unveiled around this time.

That said, many brands have been starting their pre-Christmas sales earlier and earlier, meaning deals could drop at any time.

We recommend that you bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with all the latest information.

What was in Shark’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year there were many incredible deals on Shark appliances at a range of retailers.

Amazon, for example, offered the Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner (£236.57, Amazon.co.uk) with a saving of £106. It was also selling the Shark anti hair wrap corded stick vacuum cleaner with flexology (£179, Amazon.co.uk) for just £169 – it had been priced at £269.

Argos also had a number of brilliant deals. For example, the Shark anti hair wrap allergy duoclean pet vacuum cleaner (£239.99, Argos.co.uk) was just £199.99 on Black Friday.

Shark’s own website gave shoppers a chance to grab a mop or steam cleaner for less. The Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner was a snip at £129.99 rather than its usual £179.99 (Sharkclean.co.uk).

This year, we are hoping to see more brilliant deals on devices including IndyBest favourites like the duoclean upright (£199, Sharkclean.co.uk), the anti hair wrap corded stick (£189, Sharkclean.co.uk), and the anti hair wrap cordless (£249, Sharkclean.co.uk) models.

How much is Shark’s delivery on Black Friday?

Shark’s delivery from its own website will likely adhere to its usual fees.

The brand offers some great free and next-day deals. You can take a look at its delivery details online now.

