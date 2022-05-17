Shani Warren: Man guilty of murdering woman found bound and gagged in lake 35 years ago

A man has been found guilty of murdering Shani Warren, who was found bound and gagged in a lake in 1987.

A jury at Reading Crown Court also convicted Donald Robertson of kidnapping and raping a teenager in 1981.

More follows…

