Shanghai residents protest strict lockdown by banging pots out of windows

Shanghai residents expressed their discontent with the city’s lockdown by banging pots and pans out of their apartment windows.

This video was filmed by Channel News Asia (CNA) correspondent Low Minmin.

Low said that she received a leaflet from her neighbour inviting residents to “clang pots from balconies” between 7 and 7:30pm on Thursday (28 April) to demand aid from the government.

Shanghai has been pursuing a “zero Covid” policy, with many people trapped in their homes as the city tries to contain the outbreak.

