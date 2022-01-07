Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Takes A Hilarious Dig At Batman, But The Internet Isn't Impressed

Simu Liu, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ last year, has been winning over the internet with his funny sense of humour. But it looks like the 32-year-old Marvel superhero’s latest tweet about DC Comics favourite Batman hasn’t gone down well with many Twitter users. And with Robert Pattinson all set to play the iconic character in Matt Reeves upcoming movie, ‘The Batman’, many Pattinson fans have also expressed their discontent on the microblogging platform.

Talking about Batman’s costume, Liu had tweeted, “I am not out here trying to disrespect anyone I just… isn’t riding a motorcycle while wearing an oversized cape like a TERRIBLE idea?” While a section of users agreed with the Shang-Chi actor’s observation, others seemed pretty upset with his dig at Batman. Check out some reactions here:

he looks sexy while he does it so pic.twitter.com/yobRGg7usW — alex ♡’s dylan ☁️ ajgc 1 month 🤍 (@brucesrobiin) January 6, 2022

While Simu Liu became Marvel’s first lead Asian-superhero with Destin Daniel Cretton’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, the Chinese-born Canadian actor is all set to reprise his superhero role in the sequel, which is already in the development stages.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson who is eagerly waiting to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe with the release of ‘Black Adam’, recently challenged Simu Liu’s Marvel superhero character Shang-Chi for a ‘dance with The Man In Black’. Furthermore, Johnson jokingly even added, “gonna need a lot more than 10 Rings,” as he congratulated Liu on his win at the People’s Choice Awards.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson’ starrer ‘The Batman’ is all set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022. The Matt Reeves directorial will also feature Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard in pivotal roles.

