'Shang-Chi 2' Is In the Works At Marvel With Original Director Returning; Check Out Simu Liu's Reaction

Not that anyone doubted it, but Shang-Chi is returning in a sequel movie. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which introduced the first Asian superhero in a lead role into the MCU was arguably the best superhero movie to release this year amidst a slate that had titles like Black Widow and The Eternals which opened to not-so-great reviews. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung and more, the film succeeded as both an origin story for the comic book character and a great martial arts flick. So it isn’t a big surprise that Marvel has signed the deal to give fans the much-needed sequel.

As per reports on The Hollywood Reporter, a Shang-Chi sequel is in development with the first film’s director attached to helm the project. Apart from the follow-up movie, Cretton is also set to work on a new MCU show that will land on Disney Plus. Talking about the upcoming film, the director said, “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community.”

Meanwhile, Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a hilarious reaction to the news. The first film had a fair share of haters before its release so, in his Tweet about the sequel, Liu casually called them out:

Now that’s a flex!

Disclaimer: This section of the article has spoilers from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

So what can we expect from Shang-Chi 2?

While Marvel is on the precipice of multiversal chaos what with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness and more, there’s no telling what the future of the MCU holds. But like every movie from the studio, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also had interesting post-credit scenes. The movie ended with Awkwafina’s Katy and Liu’s Shang-Chi joining Wong in a mystic arts circle where they meet Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel. One can assume means they are headed on an adventure that might or might not involve Doctor Strange. In the mid-credit scene, we something within the rings that could be a beacon for something unknown. The next post-credit scene sees Shang-Chi’s sister Xialing as the head of the Ten Rings organization surrounded by female soldiers. Both scenes point in interesting directions and are rife grounds for a sequel movie.

Currently, Marvel has shared no details about the Shang-Chi sequel’s cast or plot.

