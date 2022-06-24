'Shamshera' Trailer Reaction: Ranbir Kapoor's Rugged Avatar Wins Over The Internet; Fans Can't Wait To Watch The Visual 'Treat'

After a long wait, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-talked-about project ‘Shamshera’ is finally here. And looks like the actor has managed to strike a chord with the audience once again. From acing the rugged look avatar to impressing everyone with his first on-screen double-role, the 39-year-old actor has left no stone unturned and fans seem to love it. Check out the trailer of ‘Shamshera’ here:

Last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir is all set to lock horns with the veteran actor in the upcoming period action drama. And like always Sanjay, who plays the main antagonist (Daroga Shudh Singh) in ‘Shamshera’, manages to impress everyone with his menancing act. Plus, the addition of Vaani Kapoor adds the much needed oomph factor to the action drama. Here’s what the internet has to say about the upcoming movie’s trailer:

Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt are having an epic face-off in the #ShamsheraTrailer 🪓🔥🔥 The trailer of this high intense dacoit drama has everything from humour , romance and drama to ultimate action scenes. The trailer is no less than a visual spectacle for the fans and viewers pic.twitter.com/hb44YMiTuD — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) June 24, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor in this role will be treat to watch <3#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/DAEybVGhhB — 𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘢𝘯 (@LaghbhagFine) June 24, 2022

He’s showing insane level of range as an actor in just 3 min of trailer Comedy, intensity,action, dance , romance everything with perfection What a guy!!! #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/cmNZxHCu3M — RK (@kabiraRK) June 24, 2022

@Vaaniofficial As Sona From #ShamsheraTrailer ❤️ Looking Sooo Beautiful In The Promo 🔥 Excited To Watch Her In #Shamshera Releasing On 22nd July 2022 🎥#VaaniKapoor #Shamshera22ndJuly pic.twitter.com/Rib1fQW5TM — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) June 24, 2022

In addition to all the praise, there were a few who criticized the trailer:

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ is all set to release in Hindi Tamil, and Telugu in theatres on July 22, 2022. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set in the 1800s in a fictitious city of Kaza. And the fact that ‘Shamshera’ is Ranbir Kapoor’s first double role movie, has made fans more eager to watch the upcoming period action drama.

Cover Image: Twitter

