The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited period-action drama, Shamshera, was finally unveiled today. The power-packed trailer featured some impressive action scenes giving a western noir vibe. The movie will star Kapoor in a double role alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Shamshera will mark the return of Ranbir to the big screen after four years, he was last seen in the 2o18 movie Sanju. The movie is highly anticipated as it is expected to revive the Hindi film cinema.

The trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor’s character of a quirky dacoit looting the rich and British. The short glimpse of the movie is enough to get the audience on the edge and features some stunning cinematography giving very Gladiator vibes. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor’s characters also look very intriguing. Shamshera will be releasing on July 22, watch the trailer here.

Shamshera is reportedly set in the 1800s, and tells the story of a dacoit tribe, and their fight for independence against the British rule.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shamshera' Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Quirky, Menacing Dacoit; Could Be Bollywood's Answer To 'RRR' And 'KGF'