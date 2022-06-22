'Shamshera' Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Menacing In All-New Avatar; Gives 'Mad Max' And 'KGF' Vibes

After Ranbir Kapoor’s first look was leaked online earlier this week, makers have now unveiled the teaser of Shamshera. The movie is touted to be a period-action drama and will star Kapoor in a double role alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The teaser featured some hard-hitting dialogues and rustic scenes that reminded us of the deserts of Mad Max: Fury Road. There are some shots in the movie that are a little similar to KGF. Could Shamshera save the decline of Bollywood over South Indian films? Find out here.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shamshera’ Poster Leaked: Twitter Compares Ranbir Kapoor’s Look To ‘KGF’s Rocky Bhai And Thor

Right off the bat, the Shamshera teaser gives a very Western Noir vibe and it makes sense because Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of a dacoit in the movie. However, it lies on the age-old trope that a single man will save the entire tribe. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist again, but this time around he might get better screentime and a better character arc.

The teaser teases the double role of Ranbir in the movie and also gave a glimpse of his menacing avatar. The teaser of Shamshera manages to pique the interest of the audience and could definitely be Bollywood’s answer to KGF. The full length trailer of Shamshera will be releasing on June 24, till then watch the teaser below.

As Shamshera teaser was released, fans had a roaring response to the teaser and praised the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Take a look at the reactions below.

Goosebumps. Just cannot fathom. What did I just watch. This is fire man. Will overthrow KGF and the likewise. Saanson mein toofaanoh ka tehra. Nigahein jaise cheel ka pehra. Koi rokh na paaye usse. Jab uthe yeh ban ke savera. RANBIR KAPOOR IS SHAMSHERA. #shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/vv98MJOrlJ — Joelyn (@Beverly_Joelyn) June 22, 2022

conquering BO on 22.07.22, whoever actor wants to come, come infront of us to get crushed in the stampede of #Shamshera 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VTQcVwdj5i — 𝙑 彡 (@RKs_Tilllast) June 22, 2022

HOLY SHIT!!!!! What a teaser. Ranbir Kapoor ERA starts now. He is going next level with #Shamshera 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R34iYXuuts — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) June 22, 2022

Naah man he’s genuinely goated no caps, no disrespect to anyone but this is seriously crazy stuff. #Shamshera — Toby (@samarrkf) June 22, 2022

If the story connects trust me no one stopping this film to become MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER OF 2022… 300…350cr anything is achievable 🔥#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/qa6puO0mus — Kabir (@justKabirr) June 22, 2022

Holy fck ! What a teaser. The scale , VFX , BGM , Everything looks so dope !!

And Ranbir 😭🤲🤲.

First Movie of this year which i’ll be watching in theater 😭❤#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/ElhY6CuCRD — 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 (@SRKxPRINCE) June 22, 2022

Teaser is fuckin awesome the colour pallete and ranbir’s massy avatar is fabulous man this is what we expected from yrf studios man #Shamshera #YRF pic.twitter.com/WdkiZ4b2Hb — Dev (@devvigilante) June 22, 2022

This actually looks pretty good. Yes, reminiscent of KGF n Mad Max but also a bit of Clint Eastwood westerns, a genre I’m a huge fan of

Also Ranbir doing action is a first🔥

Just wondering ytf yrf hasn’t started promoting this#Shamshera https://t.co/XW2BSRR2Wc — Raunaq Mangottil (@RaunaqMangottil) June 22, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shamshera' Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Menacing In All-New Avatar; Gives 'Mad Max' And 'KGF' Vibes