'Shamshera' Poster Leaked: Twitter Compares Ranbir Kapoor's Look To 'KGF's Rocky Bhai And Thor

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie Shamshera was leaked online in form of a poster. Social media has been abuzz ever since the movie’s poster was released and praised Kapoor’s look. However, a few set of fans compared Ranbir’s look to Yash’s character Rocky Bhai from KGF and Thor’s look from Thor: Love and Thunder.

The leaked poster features Ranbir Kapoor in a rugged avatar with a long beard and an axe in his hands. The actor will reportedly play a dacoit in the movie and will also be seen in a double role. Following the poster leak, netizens pointed out that Ranbir’s look was similar to Rocky Bhai from KGF and Marvel’s superhero Thor. Take a look at the reactions below.

Dude, that’s a very lame tweet. I’m a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan. But you have to agree Yash acted brilliantly in #KGF and #KGF2 Every scene, dialogue, action, style and acting is iconic.I’ll be very happy if RK does brilliant acting in #Shamshera . It’s time we respect good content. — Vijay P (@vijaymaverick70) June 18, 2022

Bollywood always copies marvel..

Shamshera : The Son of Hagrid and Nephew of Thor 😁😁😂#shamsheraposterleaked #Shamshera #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/At0IAt7YBB — Prasenjit Kuiry (@101Prasenjit) June 19, 2022

And I just loved the way ranbir kapoor looked sasta Thor for #ShamsheraPosterLeaked now I you have take on it also then also u can defend it he look fantastic but it’s also a copy 😂😂 I don’t know about #Bramhastra but #Shamshera will be a 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 look his eyes and intensity — Sm_ arts_jodhpur (@arts_jodhpur) June 18, 2022

In an interview with ANI, Shamshera director Karan Malhotra reacted to the film’s poster being leaked online and said, “We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I’m just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera.”

He further added, “We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn’t wait for us to begin. I don’t blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I’m just glad that the reactions are great.”

Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to release in the theaters on July 22, 2022.

