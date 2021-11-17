Shake off stress in China’s squares

This is not a club. This is a square in China. On those squares, you’ll see amazing exercises, such as whip-wielding, ribbon dancing and square dancing, etc. Join us in shaping your body and shaking off your stress.

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn

