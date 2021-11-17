This is not a club. This is a square in China. On those squares, you’ll see amazing exercises, such as whip-wielding, ribbon dancing and square dancing, etc. Join us in shaping your body and shaking off your stress.
Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Shake off stress in China’s squares