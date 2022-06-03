Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao's 'Ishq Vishk' Is Getting A Modern-Day Reboot And Twitter Has A Lot Of Questions

One of Bollywood’s favourite rom-com, Ishq Vishk, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, is all set to get a reboot after almost two decades. While the original version helmed by Ken Ghosh released in 2003, the makers of the blockbuster movie recently announced a reboot titled, Ishq Vishk Rebound, featuring a completely new star cast comprising of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

While the modern reboot version of Ishq Vishk is scheduled to release in 2023, fans have already started expressing their excitement for the project. And thanks to the several questions asked by Twitter users in reference to the upcoming coming-of-the-age rom-com movie, Ishq Vishk Rebound continues to trend on various social platforms.

I don’t know how to feel about #IshqVishkRebound but imma watch it for Rohit Saraf! 😍 — sAnAA (@chota_hooman) June 2, 2022

okay but who will play this king https://t.co/MsbRgmTYmX pic.twitter.com/dHrORyzRzc — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 2, 2022

WTH…..a bigg Nooo pleaseeeee…I love rohit but……can’t imagine ishq vishk without Shahid n amritaaaa 💗#ishqvishkrebound https://t.co/KYte5B4QxH — ItsAarushiiii (@UmmHmmAmmm) June 2, 2022

Shahid, who made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003 also expressed his excited for the upcoming reboot version. Amrita also joined the bandwagon by sharing the announcement on her social handle with a caption that read, “Wuhooo…Full On Nostalgia!!! Ishq Vishq Again.”

Lead actor Rohit Saraf also shared his delight on social media as he penned a long note with the poster of Ishq Vishk Rebound. “I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody feels this- but It’s almost bittersweet when you actualise a dream you’ve seen for years. Today, for me it is. A huge part of who I am, and have been for as long as I can remember being, was this dream,” Rohit wrote on Instagram. Check out his entire message here:

Cover Image: Twitter

