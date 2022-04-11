Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Turns Director-Writer For Amazon Prime's Web-Series; Test Shoots In Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been pretty busy with the filming of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen after a long break. And not only King Khan but his kids: Aryan and Suhana Khan are also gearing up to entertain the audience with their respective projects.

While Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies Comics’ remake with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor soon, SRK’s eldest son Aryan is also all geared up to dive into Bollywood. However, Aryan won’t make his debut as an actor, but according to a Pinkvilla report, he is currently working on an Amazon Prime web series. Apart from penning the project, the report also suggested that Aryan will also direct it and has already shot a few test shoots in Mumbai. “He is very passionate about this yet untitled show, and has already begun work on the pre-production. They will finalise the actual shooting dates soon,” the report quoted a source close to the project.

In addition to Amazon Prime’s web series, Aryan has also been working on a feature film, which is reported to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. Meanwhile, on the other hand, a few photos of Suhana with her co-stars Agastya and Khushi from the sets of their debut movie went viral on the internet last month. Read more about it here.

Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to India after wrapping the Spain schedule of his upcoming project ‘Pathaan’, recently shared a shirtless photo of himself flaunting his washboard abs after photos of him and Deepika Padukone from the film’s set went viral on the internet.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ is all set to release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh is also reported to team up with ace filmmakers like Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani soon.

