Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Granted Bail By Bombay High Court. And Fans Are Already Over The Moon

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a Mumbai cruise drugs case on October 3 by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The popular star kid will finally be able to return home after spending nearly three weeks in the Arthur Road Jail. And fans of the Bollywood superstar have taken over the internet, sharing celebratory and heartfelt messages. Many Bollywood celebrities close to SRK and Gauri Khan also took to their respective social media handles to express their delight after hearing the high court’s decision.

Not only Aryan, but the high court has also granted bail to Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the same cruise drugs case. While the court is yet to announce its final detailed order on Friday, hashtags #ShahRukhKhan, #AryanKhanBail and #GauriKhan have already started to trend as fans celebrate the high court’s judgment. Check out some fan and celebrity reactions here:

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.

That has to change!!!

God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

Glad to hear #AryanKhanBail has been granted. Request a central investigation into the conduct of #NCBRaids & arresting officer #SameerWakhede. Legal Powers shld not be abused for personal gain 🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 28, 2021

Not only his family but we all suffered..the frustration the anger.. hopelessness ends here🧿#AryanKhan chin up 🦁👑#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan — 💫 (@_Fireflyy__) October 28, 2021

Talking about the verdict, Aryan Khan’s attorney said, “Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, after hearing the arguments for three days. A detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, they all will come out of jail by tomorrow or Saturday.” Meanwhile, during the hearing, Aryan’s attorney also insisted that the star kid was ‘falsely arrested’ as he was invited to the cruise party and no drugs were recovered from him.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s eldest son, Aryan, was arrested by NCB officials during a raid on the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship off the Mumbai coast. And his bail application was rejected by the magistrate and special NDPS court, before being accepted by the Bombay High Court today.

Cover Image: Instagram

