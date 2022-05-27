Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Gets A Clean Chit From NCB In Cruise Drug Case; Are You Surprised?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha in relation to the Cordelia cruise drug case. The case had stirred a huge controversy and Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court and he walked out of jail on October 30, 2021. It has now been reported that NCB has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan.

SEE ALSO: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Turns Director-Writer For Amazon Prime’s Web-Series; Test Shoots In Mumbai

A press note signed by NCB director Sanjay Kumar Singh, read “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.”

It further read, “SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

SEE ALSO: Aryan Khan Attends Pre-IPL 2022 Auction Briefing With Suhana Khan; Fans Hype Him After NCB Probe

Justice prevails, #AryanKhan gets clean chit from NCB but who is responsible for the horror this child & his family went through as he spent an entire month in jail? Enraged & disgusted. pic.twitter.com/pndMQPpdsI — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 27, 2022

The Cordelia cruise drug case was initially led by Sameer Wankhede, but the case was later shifted from Mumbai to Delhi as a political row erupted over the case with allegations being made that Wankhede had taken bribe.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Gets A Clean Chit From NCB In Cruise Drug Case; Are You Surprised?