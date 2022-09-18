Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Brahmastra released on September 9 and has collected over Rs 300 crore in the box office.This film has a special appearance from the badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan is seen playing the role of Mohan Bhargav who is the same scientist from his 2004 film Swades.

Recently, SRK’s stunt double, Hasit Savani, shared a picture with him from Brahmastra’s set on Instagram and fans have gone crazy. Many have congratulated Hasit for working with the superstar. The caption reads as “A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in Bollywood film Brahmastra”.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing for a picture with Hasi Savani who performed his stunts for the movie Brahmastra. There were a lot of heart and fire emojis in the comments section and everyone was very happy to see Hasit with King Khan. Most of the comments were praises for SRK. Many users commented that Khan is a legend.

SRK’s cameo has come out as joy for his fans as everyone is happy to see him on screen. The director of the film, Ayan Mukerji, revealed that this special appearance has been added to pay tribute to the 2004 film Swades.

Brahmastra stars the newly married couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. This movie has earned over Rs 300 crore in the box office.

Source Link : Shah Rukh Khan’s Photo With Stunt Double From 'Brahmastra' Goes Viral; Fans Say “You Crushed It”