Shah Rukh Khan's Photo From The Sets Of Rajkumar Hirani 'Dunki' Is Reminding Fans Of 'Veer-Zaara'; Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, is all set to return to the silver screen after a long haitus with ‘Pathaan’, but what has grabbed everyone’s attention is the viral photo from the sets of King Khan’s next ‘Dunki’.

While SRK has almost completed the filming of Siddharth Anand’s action drama, he isn’t wasting any time and already moved ahead with Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ co-starring Taapsee Pannu. And amid all the chaos, a photo of the actor-director posing with the film crew has gone viral on the internet.

And as the photo gains momentum online, more and more audience join the bandwagon of fans praising the ‘Raees’ actor’s new dapper look. Shah Rukh, who seems to have parted ways with his long locks after several months, is sporting a clean shaven look in the now-viral photo with Hirani, and it is reminding fans of his 2004 blockbuster ‘Veer-Zaara’, in which the talented actor flaunted a similar look.

#ShahRukhKhan giving us Veer-Zaara vibes in the latest click🤧❤️ — Fuzail Khan (@khanfuzail55) May 11, 2022

He is looking like he used to look during the time of swades, veer zaara n kal ho na ho

40s ka lg rha h. Bhut smart. ❤️ — Baivab Jha (@BaivabJh) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, who shared an announcement video of ‘Dunki’ on social media a few weeks back, showered Hirani with praise while expressing his excitement for the project. “Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you,” SRK wrote.

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

While the Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘Dunki’ is slated to release on December 22, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’, sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand actioner is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from these confirmed projects, SRK is also reported to team up with South filmmaker Atlee for an interesting project.

