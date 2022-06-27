Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' First Look Poster Is Reminding The Internet Of Idris Elba; Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, who recently completed 30 years in Hindi cinema, marked the milestone by sharing his much-talked-about look from his comeback movie ‘Pathaan’. While viral on-set photos of SRK gave a glimpse of his rugged look from the upcoming action-drama, the superstar finally revealed his new avatar on Saturday with a motion poster featuring his character. “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023,” SRK captioned the post.

However, many movie buffs on Twitter and Reddit quickly pointed out the ‘Pathaan’ motion poster’s uncanny resemblance with Idris Elba’s upcoming project ‘Beast’.

While many talked about Bollywood ‘losing its creativity’, SRK fans came out in support of their idol and claimed that the Indian superstar looked better than the Hollywood actor. Check out their reactions here:

#Bollywood has lost its creativity completely . It started with music where they started recreating and remixing old songs and now its all over with remakes and even poster concept being copied #ShahRukhKhan #IdrisElba #Beast #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/8E1PKI9oZb — The Filmy Guy (@MKthefilmyguy) June 25, 2022

To the people who are saying poster is copy of Idris Elba’s Beast Original Copy pic.twitter.com/0u9K69Ye22 — That_random_guy (@Shreyan39291167) June 25, 2022

Last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 movie ‘Zero’ co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return on the silver screen with Siddharth Anand ‘Pathaan’. The movie will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In addition to ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan has also announced his other projects: Rajkumar Hirani ‘Dunki’ and South filmmaker Atlee’s action-drama ‘Jawan’, which have left SRK pretty excited. Plus, the superstar is also reported to make cameo appearances in upcoming Bollywood projects like ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

