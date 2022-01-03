Shah Rukh Khan's Egyptian Fan's Kind Gesture For An Indian Professor Is Winning Over The Internet

2021 was a difficult year for Shah Rukh Khan (on a personal level), but the maverick actor is back on the set, resuming the filming schedule of his next project. While the actor continues to keep a low profile, an Egyptian travel agent, who turns out to be a huge SRK fan, has been winning over the internet for helping a desi-woman book her travel ticket without any advance payment.

Ashwini Deshpande, an Economics professor at Ashoka University, took to Twitter and share the details of her encounter with the Egyptian travel agent. “Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. And he did!” she tweeted.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

While the Egyptian travel agent’s kind gesture continues to win over the netizens, many fans also shared their similar experiences when SRK’s stardom got them out of trouble situations. In addition to fans sharing their own experience, others showered the superstar with love and praise. Check out their reactions here:

I got an emergency and cheap accommodation in a hotel in Paris because the owner was a “Jabra” fan of SRK. His words. 😁 — Mr. LovaLova (@answer_myfriend) January 1, 2022

I had similar experience when I was buying a Pizza in Cairo … When Delivery boy got to know I am Indian, he asked me to open my arms like @iamsrk did in #DDLJ then only he will handover me the Pizza box .. and he gave me discount on final order — Syed MehdiAbbas🇮🇳 (@Awaiting_Mahdi) January 1, 2022

This was in 2012. Berlin. pic.twitter.com/0mX0TnnY9F — meena karnik (@meenakarnik) January 2, 2022

A charming six year old Egyptian girl and I were playing in a pool in Cairo. She recounted an elaborate Hindi movie and said she loved the hero. Described his long eyelashes :). Didn’t know his name. Later her dad told me – It was an SRK movie 😂. Young or old, they love him. — Lalita Pulavarti (@Lalita_Pulavart) January 1, 2022

Last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 movie ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone for his next titled ‘Pathan’. Apart from the much-talked-about project helmed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh is also reported to collaborate with South filmmaker Atlee Kumar and Rajkummar Hirani in the coming months. In addition to these interesting projects, SRK will also be seen in R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ in cameo roles.

SEE ALSO: Salman Khan Confirms ‘Tiger 3’ And Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ Crossover In YRF’s Spy Universe; Here’s What We Know

Cover Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Shah Rukh Khan's Egyptian Fan's Kind Gesture For An Indian Professor Is Winning Over The Internet