Shah Rukh Khan Turns Brand Ambassador For Local Retailers This Diwali In Cadbury's New Advert, Internet Reacts

With the number of Covid-19 cases witnessing a drastic drop and India recovering strongly after a devastating second wave, everyone is looking forward to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones. And like always, many brands have come up with interesting advertisements promoting their products. But it’s Cadbury’s new Diwali advert featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan that has grabbed everyone’s attention. Tagged as ‘Not Just a Cadbury Ad’, the commercial aims at promoting small local businesses that suffered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. And with SRK coming out in support of local retailers this festive season, the now-viral Cadbury advert has gone on to win millions of hearts.

The ad also features a couple of local vendors sharing their stories and how the pandemic affected their businesses. And with Cadbury coming out in support of hundreds of small businesses this Diwali by ‘making India’s biggest brand ambassador, their brand ambassador’ Shah Rukh Khan appears on the screen, dressed in a traditional festive attire. While the superstar gave shootouts to several local stores and urged everyone to purchase electronics, clothes and other items from local markets, the advert also gave us all a glimpse of how modern technology helped them mimic SRK’s face and voice to cover the local stories mentioned in the ad.

Needless to say, the Cadbury advert featuring the Badshah of Bollywood left netizens impressed, who in return took to their respective social media handles to praise the creative Diwali ad. Check out a few reactions here:

This is not just a #Cadbury ad,

This is @iamsrk summed up in real life

He is simple,flawless,he has always been unpretentious, calm,real & someone who despite having a larger than Life fan base and humongous love,has always remained grounded & humble.#IStandWithSRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/VY9p4lFYwV — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) October 23, 2021

This is amazing. @iamsrk just gave every vendor who has been suffering for two years, a mega star’s endorsement ✨ perfect mix of creativity, tech and of course love. WORLD LOVES SRK Not Just A Cadbury Ad https://t.co/P320k6lmWp via @YouTube — godspeed_srk (@GodspeedSrk) October 23, 2021

Not just use of technology, but emotions, a national celebrity and most importantly, helping your neighbourhood store.. Not Just A Cadbury Ad https://t.co/bi9ZW9BsCv via @YouTube — Sanjay Dutt (@thesanjaydutt) October 24, 2021

#ShahRukhKhan is the best metaphor we have for the Idea of India. And #Cadbury has proved that they are not just kuch meetha but also kuch khaas.https://t.co/ta8dYVCOpw — anuja chauhan (@anujachauhan) October 23, 2021

Superb @DairyMilkIn @iamsrk

what a use of machine learning to create something so localised; promote small time stores around us – need of the hour post Covid !!#Diwali2021#NotJustACadburyAd#kuchmeethahojaye#SRK @IbafOfficial Video :https://t.co/3Ta6QYrcGt — Dr. Jalpesh Mehta (@jalpeshmehta) October 24, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan, who had recently started filming for his upcoming project Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has halted the shoot of the movie following his son Aryan Khan’s arrest. While many new channels continue to cover the story extensively, fans and industry people have shown unanimous support for Aryan on social media. Many popular Bollywood celebrities even visited Mannat to extend their support to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan amid the ongoing drugs case against Aryan Khan.

