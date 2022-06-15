Shah Rukh Khan To Play Scientist In 'Brahmastra'? Fans Are Convinced This Mystical Figure In The Trailer Is SRK

The trailer of the much-awaited mythological superhero movie, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was finally unveiled on Wednesday and it was definitely worth the wait. The Ayan Mukerji directional boats a star-studded cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Since the trailer of the movie was released, netizens have been praising the visual effects and plot line, however, another set of fans are going gaga over something or someone in particular.

Netizens are convinced that they have spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the Brahmastra trailer, who will reportedly play a scientist in the movie. A source told Indianexpress, “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”

Netizens flooded Twitter with screenshots of mythical creature from the trailer and were convinced that it was SRK.

Dr. AGRAWAL (SRK) is the real Surprise for all.

He will surely make us screaming in the Climax I believe. 🤞😈😭#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/J6VfX60HbI — Mè‽‽ (@meZach_Alan) June 15, 2022

BRAHMĀSTRA – the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras – named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the BRAHMĀSTRA, is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today. Watch the trailer here.

