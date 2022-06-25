Shah Rukh Khan Shares 'Pathaan's First Look Motion Poster As He Marks 30 Years In Bollywood

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the silver screen after a long break with Siddharth Anand’s action-drama ‘Pathaan’. After announcing the upcoming movie earlier this year with an announcement teaser, Shah Rukh has finally shared the first look motion poster of his much-talked-about rugged look from the upcoming movie. While the Badshah of Bollywood completes 30 years in Bollywood today, he marked the occasion by treating his fans with his ‘Pathaan’ look.

Sharing the first look motion poster on social media, SRK wrote, “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

While photos of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone from the sets of ‘Pathaan’ from their Spain schedule went viral on the internet a couple of weeks back, it did reveal that SRK would be flaunting long locks in the upcoming movie. And with fans excited to see their favourite actor return to the silver screen after a break (last seen in 2018 movie ‘Zero’), Shah Rukh looks adamant to dominate the box office once again.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ will not only mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return but also feature him in a never-seen-before avatar. Slated to release on January 25, next year, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the film will also feature Deepika and John Abraham in significant roles.

Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani ‘Dunki’ and South filmmaker Atlee’s action-drama ‘Jawan’. SRK is also reported to make a few cameo appearances in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’, R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’.

