Shah Rukh Khan Fans Have Taken Over The Internet As Video Of Dubai's Burj Khalifa Wishing The Superstar Goes Viral

Not only is he the Badshah of Bollywood, but Shah Rukh Khan is also one of the most popular superstars on this planet. With millions of fans overseas as well, the Indian actor has gone on to carve a niche for himself in the world of entertainment by delivering back to back stellar performances in front of the camera. And while SRK opted to have a lowkey birthday with his family in Alibaug, this year, fans still turned up in huge numbers outside his mansion, Mannat, with banners and posters, to celebrate Shah Rukh’s 56th birthday yesterday. But the celebrations didn’t stop here, as fans along with many B-town celebrities took to social media to shower Shah Rukh with adorable birthday messages as well.

Keeping up with the tradition, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa too joined the celebration last night. The World’s tallest building was lit birthday messages that read: ‘Happy Birthday SRK’ and ‘We Love You’ with Shah Rukh’s popular track Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ playing in the backdrop. Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and e-commerce venture Noon, shared the video of Burj Khalifa as he wished the Bollywood actor on his 56th birthday.

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

Needless to say, the video went viral within no time as animated SRK shared their excitement on seeing their favourite star feature on the World’s tallest building for the third time, consecutively. Yes, you heard it right. The Burj Khalifa has been honouring SRK since 2019 and the actor has also appreciated the love by penning thank you notes on social media.

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan – There is no peak tall enough to define his success ! #BurjKhalifa – Lights up for the third time on SRK’s Birthday! #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/dMvj7fEpm4 — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) November 2, 2021

The world is opening its arms out to you @iamsrk..hope you felt all the love ❤️#BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/u3vR0A0CMI — 💫 (@SRKxLDN) November 2, 2021

While the past few weeks were pretty difficult for SRK and his family, following Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, SRK’s eldest son returned home after spending nearly a month in prison.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 movie Zero, is all geared up to return on the silver screen with Pathan co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. While fans are eagerly waiting to see King Khan return on the big screen, reports of Salman Khan’s cameo in the SRK movie have also been making rounds on the internet.

SEE ALSO: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Brand Ambassador For Local Retailers This Diwali In Cadbury’s New Advert, Internet Reacts

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Shah Rukh Khan Fans Have Taken Over The Internet As Video Of Dubai's Burj Khalifa Wishing The Superstar Goes Viral