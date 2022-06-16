Shah Rukh Khan Exists In MCU ! 'Ms. Marvel's Second Episode Introduces SRK's Movie 'Baazigar' And 'DDLJ'

Over the years, the audience has seen how Hollywood had stereotyped several South-Asian characters and in the name of representation, we got severely white-washed versions. However, in the recent times, South-Asian people are finally getting the representation they deserved and MCU’s latest show, Ms. Marvel, is a great example of the same.

The show follows a Pakistani teenager in New Jersy, Kamala Khan, who discovers she has superpowers just like her favourite superhero Carol Denvers/Captain Marvel. Kamala is being played Pakistani-Canadian actress, Iman Vellani in her on-screen debut. The show also stars veteran Indian actors like Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur, with Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan in cameo roles.

SEE ALSO: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Review: Iman Vellani Shines As The First Muslim MCU Superhero In A South Asian Dream-Come-True Show

A new teaser of the show has now confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan does indeed exist in Marvel Cinematic Universe. In episode two of Ms. Marvel, while Kamala and the rest of the gang are headed home in Kamran’s car, Kamala asks Kamran if he watchs Bollywood movies, to which Kamran says, “Obviously, but only the great ones like Baazigar.” Kamala further mentions that some people might argue that DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) is Shah Rukh Khan’s best work. See the clip here.

Didn’t think SRK could play cupid too! Can’t wait for Kamran to say – I love KKKKKamala! 😋🥰 Marvel Studios’ #MsMarvel second episode streaming now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/4wu06QLhP0 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 15, 2022

Ms. Marvel follows the story of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City , a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. She is having a hard time to fit in and gains the ability to harness cosmic energy. The series will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series.

SEE ALSO: Brie Larson And Iman Vellani Finally Meet As ‘Ms. Marvel’ Becomes Mcu’s Highest-Rated Title On Rotten Tomatoes

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Shah Rukh Khan Exists In MCU ! 'Ms. Marvel's Second Episode Introduces SRK's Movie 'Baazigar' And 'DDLJ'