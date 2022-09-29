Shah Rukh Khan Beams From Burj Khalifa; World’s Tallest Building Lights Up To Highlight Actor’s Connection To UAE

Burj Khalifa launched an integrated brand campaign for one of the largest healthcare service providers in the UAE. For the event, Shah Rukh Khan beamed from the world’s tallest building. The Bollywood actor is reportedly the face of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centres in UAE and Oman.

As per a report from India Today, The 56-year-old actor beamed from the Burj Khalifa as the event highlighted the actor’s strong connection with UAE. The videos of the same have gone viral on social media. One of the videos posted by a fan showed the water fountains playing SRK’s popular song Om Shanti Om ahead of the lighting show on Burj Khalifa.

As mentioned earlier, videos of the event have taken over social media as fans celebrated Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity internationally. Many praised him for his stardom and shared more videos online. On the other hand, Burj Khalifa has been lighting up in honour of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday every year.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for the release of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Dunki and Jawan in his pipeline.

