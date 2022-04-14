Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn Hint “New Khiladi” Joining The Vimal-verse, Fans Are Now Trolling Akshay Kumar

There exists an inexplicable link between Indian celebrities and the endorsement of pan masala. Brand advertisements for pan masala often feature the biggest Bollywood stars. The list includes but isn’t limited to Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. And now, Khan and Devgn have announced the latest entrant. In a multi-starrer advertisement, the two actors seemingly hinted at the next star joining the bandwagon.

In a promotional clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn can be seen sitting in a car and looking at someone in the distance. Shared by @vimalelaichi, the short video ad sees Devgn in the driver’s seat while SRK hints at a “new khidali”. “Dekhein kaun naya khiladi aaya hai,” he says. We then see the silhouette of a man having Vimal pan masala in slo-mo.

Watch the video here:

The mention of “khiladi” and the cryptic sneak peek has fans convinced that Akshay Kumar is joining the Vimal-verse alongside SRK and Ajay Devgn. While the crossover is thrilling even in an ad, the internet can’t help but troll Akshay Kumar. It isn’t uncommon for actors to spark a meme fest after appearing in a pan masala advertisement and this latest instance is no different.

Check out the most brutal reactions to the idea of Akshay Kumar endorsing the product here:

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in his much-anticipated comeback film Pathaan which is set to arrive in 2023. Ajay Devgn is promoting his latest flick Runway34, releasing this month. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey.

