'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Is Here To Win And She Does Leave A Mark As Mithali Raj

The trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ starring Taapsee Pannu as legendary cricketer Mithali Raj is finally here. Known for her leading the Indian women’s cricket team to several wins while creating a number of records in the world of cricket, the film is based on the Mithali Raj’s illustrious career spanning over two decades. And the trailer manages to keep one on the edge of their seat as Taapsee manages to excel in the sports biopic based on the retired iconic cricketer.

Filled with compelling dialogues and Taapsee’s brilliant act supported by Vijay Raaz phenomenal performance, the almost three minute trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming movie ‘Shabaash Mithu’ serves as the perfect tribute to Mithali Raj.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Mithali’s struggle in a game dominated by men and how her efforts helped the Indian women’s cricket team create history on the field. Watch the trailer here:

With the trailer already creating a buzz on social media, the message ‘Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya’ manages to leave the audience with goosebumps as Taapsee’s delivers another stellar on-screen act. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of International cricket. Taking to social media, she penned a long touching note talking about her journey. “I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright,” she wrote.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, the Srijit Mukherji directorial starring Taapsee Pannu in the titular role is all set to release in theatres on July 15, 2022.

SEE ALSO: “Our Captain Forever”: Taapsee Pannu, Veteran Cricketers And Fans React To Mithali Raj Retirement Announcement

Cover Image: YouTube

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shabaash Mithu' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Is Here To Win And She Does Leave A Mark As Mithali Raj