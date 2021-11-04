SFA fined after Scotland supporters boo Israeli national anthem at Hampden

FIFA has fined the Scottish Football Association after some Scotland supporters booed Israel’s national anthem before last month’s World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

The Tartan Army were also sanctioned for displaying an inappropriate flag.

Jeering of the anthem by a section of Scotland fans was mentioned in the delegate’s report and the SFA has been given a fine of £8,024 by FIFA’s disciplinary committee for that and the flag.

The SFA was deemed to have breached FIFA Disciplinary Code Article 16, with world football’s governing body explaining that the fine was due to: “Order and security at matches (disturbance during national anthems, use of objects – flag – to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event).”

Scotland’s next opponents Moldova also received a fine after a drone caused a disturbance during the national anthems ahead of their match against Austria.

